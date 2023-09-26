Avera Medical Minute
Presentation College is for sale

Presentation College announced Tuesday that it will close its Aberdeen campus after the Summer 2023 session.
Presentation College announced Tuesday that it will close its Aberdeen campus after the Summer 2023 session.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Presentation College officially closed its campus in August. Now, the Presentation Sisters are looking to sell portions of the campus.

Presentation announced it would be closing down in January. Teach-out agreements were made with 36 colleges and universities, including Northern State. A total of 140 Presentation College students graduated in the past year, including 25 this August. Of the 306 students who have not yet graduated, 222 chose a teach-out or transfer institution.

The college, which was founded in 1951, is now for sale. The Presentation Sisters, however, have some requirements for what the land will be used for.

“We would like to see the land used for some purpose that would align with the values of the Sisters,” Sister Mary Thomas, President of the Presentation Sisters Corporate Board, said.

Presentation Sisters have been in the Dakotas since the 1880s on a mission of education and health care. They founded Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in 1901 and together with the Benedictine Sisters of Yankton, S.D., sponsor the Avera Health system.

The Sisters have not yet sold any portion of the property. Anyone with interest can contact Bender Commercial Real Estate Services at 605-336-7600 or benderco.com or contact the Presentation Sisters by emailing Amber Schwab at aschwab@presentationsisters.org.

