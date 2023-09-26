Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Public invited to attend SD Supreme Court cases at USD

The entrance to the South Dakota Supreme Court at the state Capitol in Pierre.
The entrance to the South Dakota Supreme Court at the state Capitol in Pierre.(Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The public is invited to listen to oral arguments from eight South Dakota Supreme Court cases in order to get a better understanding of how the state’s judicial system works.

On October 4th and 5th, the Supreme Court’s October 2023 Term of Court will take place at the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law in Vermillion.

Four cases will be argued each morning, with a 10-minute break between each case. The arguments will begin at 9 a.m. CDT and end at noon each day. The cases can be previewed here.

“The South Dakota Supreme Court each fall and spring holds term of court outside of our courtroom at the State Capitol in Pierre,” Chief Justice Steven Jensen said. “These special sessions give South Dakotans an up-close look at how the judicial system works and how the courts resolve disputes.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman robbed at Sioux Falls casino
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
Pactola Reservoir in Black Hills National Forest.
Matters of the State: Black eye for Black Hills?; ‘Freedom’ isn’t free
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
Charges pending for Pierre man after leading pursuit, crashing into police vehicle

Latest News

Sioux Falls author writes 2nd book: “True Wealth: Financial Training for Every Stage of Life”
Sioux Falls author writes 2nd book: “True Wealth: Financial Training for Every Stage of Life”
Sioux Falls author writes 2nd book: “True Wealth: Financial Training for Every Stage of Life”
Sioux Falls author writes 2nd book: “True Wealth: Financial Training for Every Stage of Life”
A new report suggests that South Dakota might not be making the grade when it comes to health...
Physician assistant discusses role in South Dakota health care
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
7 candidates have qualified for the 2nd Republican presidential debate. Here’s who missed the cut