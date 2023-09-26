Avera Medical Minute
Rep. Dusty Johnson optimistic government shutdown can be avoided

By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Congress is against the clock because in just six days the federal government could shut down unless new appropriation legislation is passed.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson says he is still optimistic that a deal can be reached in the House.

“Shutdowns are stupid. Shutting down the government doesn’t do anything to save the taxpayers money it costs us money,” Rep. Johnson said.

“The 2018 shutdown that lasted 36 days cost us over 5 billion dollars,” said Michael Card, a USD political science professor emeritus.

Costs from government shutdowns come from back pay to millions of furloughed employees, lost tax revenue from the IRS closure, and more.

“The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, National Labor Relations Board activities, Department of Labor, those will all be likely furloughed employees. Meaning that data won’t be available for the Federal Reserve to make determinations on interest rate policies,” Card said.

A small group of GOP hardliners are holding back the vote.

“98% of the Republicans in the U.S. House support my plan to close the border and keep the government open. Unfortunately, there are just a few holdouts. Eight or nine members are refusing to agree to any plan that would keep the government funded,” Rep. Johnson said.

“When we’re divided as we are, a few individuals can create minority rule, and here’s the case where we have five to eight individuals that are basically stopping the government,” Card said.

They are demanding additional spending cuts, including any additional aid to Ukraine.

“The kind of old equipment that our county no longer needs is the kind of thing that we should still be committed to doing. Not billion dollar blank checks, but targeted support to help them save their country,” Rep. Johnson said.

Rep. Johnson has announced that he will not be taking any pay if a government shutdown does occur.

Rep. Johnson and Professor Card also share differing opinions on whether this shutdown is avoidable.

“I expect the government to be shut down simply because there is no procedural way to get it done before then,” Card said.

“I’m optimistic that we’re stilling going to have enough mature responsible members of congress that we’re going to be able to avoid this shutdown,” Rep. Johnson said.

Rep. Johnson added that votes start in Washington on Tuesday and he is going to stay there until a deal is reached.

