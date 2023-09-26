Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Research receives $2 million grant to study prenatal neuron development

A group of researchers at Sanford Research recently earned a $2 million grant to support their...
A group of researchers at Sanford Research recently earned a $2 million grant to support their work determining how neurons are developed inside the brain.(Sanford Health)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of researchers at Sanford Research recently earned a $2 million grant to support their work determining how neurons are developed inside the brain.

Louis Jan (LJ) Pilaz and his lab of researchers received the five-year grant from the National Institute of Health.

The focus of the grant is to “investigate and understand the cellular and molecular mechanisms regulating the production of neurons in the context of brain development during an individual’s prenatal period.”

“Macrocephaly affects about 1 in 3,000 infants and has symptoms that are similar to autism,” said Dr. Pilaz. “During prenatal development, there may be an overgeneration of neurons by neural stem cells. When this specific gene (ZBTB7A) is mutated, it may lead to the generation of too many neurons. We need to determine the function of this gene during the prenatal period to better identify how this disease arises inside the brain during brain development.”

Dr. Pilaz received his PhD in Lyon, France, and then moved to the United States where he trained as a postdoctoral fellow at John Hopkins University School of Medicine and Duke University. His lab consists of seven scientists, including himself.

For more information about Sanford Research, visit Research.SanfordHealth.org.

