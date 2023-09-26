Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls author writes 2nd book: “True Wealth: Financial Training for Every Stage of Life”

Sioux Falls author writes 2nd book: “True Wealth: Financial Training for Every Stage of Life”
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kevin Engbers, a Sioux Falls author and founder of Pinnacle Wealth, launched his second book last week.

“True Wealth: Financial Training for Every Stage of Life” aims to help people of all ages with their finances.

Engbers joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to discuss his writing process and how readers can utilize his newest writing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman robbed at Sioux Falls casino
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
Pactola Reservoir in Black Hills National Forest.
Matters of the State: Black eye for Black Hills?; ‘Freedom’ isn’t free
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
Charges pending for Pierre man after leading pursuit, crashing into police vehicle

Latest News

Sioux Falls author writes 2nd book: “True Wealth: Financial Training for Every Stage of Life”
Sioux Falls author writes 2nd book: “True Wealth: Financial Training for Every Stage of Life”
A new report suggests that South Dakota might not be making the grade when it comes to health...
Physician assistant discusses role in South Dakota health care
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
7 candidates have qualified for the 2nd Republican presidential debate. Here’s who missed the cut
Dr. Jacob Weasel is the first Lakota surgeon to summit Mount Everest.
First Lakota surgeon to summit worlds highest mountain returns home