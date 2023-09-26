SiouxFalls.Business Report: Kwik Star expands; ‘The Den’ opens; Alibi moves

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan from SiouxFalls.Business visited Dakota News Now to talk about Kwik Star coming to town, The Den opening, and The Alibi moving to a new location.

The area’s first Kwik Star location is now open. The popular Wisconsin-based convenience store chain has several more locations opening in Sioux Falls this year and more next year.

The next one will be in about a month near 57th and Bahnson, followed by N. Cliff, east 41st St. near Veterans Parkway and W. 32nd and Ellis.

Plus there are two locations coming from Harrisburg and next year look for more in Sioux Falls in the northeast and northwest.

Kwik Star is really a grocery store as much as it is a convenience store, with a focus on affordable staple items like milk, bread and fruit, as well as grab-and-go options and signature fried chicken.

There are some interesting updates on some longtime restaurant locations.

The former Buffalo Wild Wings near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is now a new establishment called The Den, which is a bar with a dart league and plans for more live music.

For now, the food has been food trucks around special events at the PREMIER Center, but the hope is to lease out the kitchen to a food operator.

A longtime favorite, The Alibi, has a new location.

It is now part of a large building on Highway 42 just west of the old site. The new location is a lot bigger an dshares the building with a casino and soon another restaurant, The Scapegoat, which specializes in artisan pizza and is expected to open next month.

The old Alibi might also become a new food and beverage establishment.

To stay up to date with the latest local business headlines, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

