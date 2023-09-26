Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Salutes honors first responders, military and veterans

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 8th annual South Dakota Salutes appreciation shooting competition is happening Monday and Tuesday in Humboldt.

South Dakota Salutes was organized to show appreciation to those who serve and protect the state.

The event is free for first responders, military members and veterans.

South Dakota Salutes established a “loss of life” fund to support South Dakota families of first responders and military members who have died in the line of duty.

“You don’t always feel the gratification of what you do, but these kind of events send us a signal that the people of South Dakota really do appreciate the type of effort and sacrifices that the first responders make,” said Jeff Talbot.

South Dakota Salutes also started a special needs fund that helps fund unmet needs of rural emergency organizations.

Since establishing this fund two years ago, South Dakota Salutes has awarded grants to 14 emergency response organizations throughout South Dakota.

