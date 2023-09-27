Avera Medical Minute
2 prison inmates indicted for attack on officers

Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer following assaults against correctional officers.(South Dakota Department of Corrections)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Wednesday that two inmates have been indicted on charges — including Attempted First Degree Murder — for their attack on two correctional officers last month.

The attack took place Aug. 24 at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

The State Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

The Attorney General’s Office is handling the prosecution.

Monroe and Jones are being held at the State Penitentiary. They are presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

