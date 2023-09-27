Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Concussion expert visits Sanford Research to discuss safety

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest topics in sports safety, concussions impact athletes at all levels.

On Wednesday, Sanford Research hosted concussion expert and associate professor of kinesiology at the University of Virginia, Doctor Jacob Resch. Other providers and athletic trainers from the area came out for his presentation and to learn how vital the research on this topic is in keeping athletes safe.

Researchers are working on ways to identify the best measures for a concussion in order to streamline care for athletes and military members.

“We’re really hoping that at all levels, from the athlete to coaches, athletic trainers, medical staff, that we get informed on better understanding the injury of sports concussion itself,” Sanford Research scientist Thayne Munce said. “How to properly diagnose it, how to properly care and manage for the injury so we can reduce the risk of any long-term or late in-life issues.”

According to the CDC, after a concussion, an athlete should only return to practices with the approval and under the supervision of their health care provider.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy
Aberdeen officials have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run incident where a truck...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Aberdeen hit-and-run
Sioux Falls man arrested for Hamlin County assault
The mother of an infant who drowned in a bathtub has pled ‘not guilty’ to charges of...
Sioux Falls woman pleads not guilty for infant son’s death

Latest News

SDDOT celebrates first concrete pavement constructed in 1923
SDDOT commemorates anniversary of first concrete pavement constructed in 1923
SDDOT commemorates anniversary of first concrete pavement constructed in 1923
Concussion expert visits Sanford Research to discuss safety
Summit Carbon Solutions logo
Summit Carbon Solutions taking new approach for CO2 pipeline