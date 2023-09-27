Concussion expert visits Sanford Research to discuss safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest topics in sports safety, concussions impact athletes at all levels.

On Wednesday, Sanford Research hosted concussion expert and associate professor of kinesiology at the University of Virginia, Doctor Jacob Resch. Other providers and athletic trainers from the area came out for his presentation and to learn how vital the research on this topic is in keeping athletes safe.

Researchers are working on ways to identify the best measures for a concussion in order to streamline care for athletes and military members.

“We’re really hoping that at all levels, from the athlete to coaches, athletic trainers, medical staff, that we get informed on better understanding the injury of sports concussion itself,” Sanford Research scientist Thayne Munce said. “How to properly diagnose it, how to properly care and manage for the injury so we can reduce the risk of any long-term or late in-life issues.”

According to the CDC, after a concussion, an athlete should only return to practices with the approval and under the supervision of their health care provider.

