Dixon County authorities searching for South Dakota fugitive

Andrew Chase ran from deputies outside an Allen, NE gas station Tuesday.
Andrew Chase ran from deputies outside an Allen, NE gas station Tuesday.(KTIV)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALLEN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Dixon County, Nebraska, Sheriff needs your help finding a fugitive in South Dakota.

Dixon County deputies tried to make contact with Andrew Chase Tuesday afternoon after they spotted him at the Countryside Gas Station in Allen, Nebraska.

Chase has an active arrest warrant from South Dakota for Failure to Comply with Conditions of Release or Sentence.

Deputies say Chase fled on foot leaving behind a pickup with a firearm inside.

If you know Chase’s whereabouts call the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 755-5608.

