Dog rescue warns owners to vaccinate pets after puppy dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local dog rescue is speaking out on the importance of pet vaccinations after it took in 10 puppies that were showing signs of the deadly parvovirus.

Almost Home Canine Rescue says several of the puppies did test positive, and one has died.

They were transported to emergency animal clinics in the area that have the capacity and expertise to treat them.

Officials with the rescue say it’s important to vaccinate your animals as it could save their lives.

For those who wish to help:

Here is the link to Almost Home Canine Rescue’s website about fostering: almosthomecaninerescue.com/become-a-foster/.

Here is the link to donate: givebutter.com/AHCRMarvelParvoLitter.

Checks can be made out to Almost Home Canine Rescue and mailed to PO Box 90707, Sioux Falls, SD 57109.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.