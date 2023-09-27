Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

DoorDash driver runs into swamp while trying to deliver Dunkin’ order

The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer...
The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer and following their GPS when the system guided them into a body of water within the woods.(Middleton Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Mass. (Gray News) – A DoorDash driver ended up with their vehicle underwater while trying to make a delivery in Massachusetts.

According to the Middleton Police Department, the driver called for help Friday morning.

The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer and following their GPS when the system guided them into a body of water within the woods.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle – Dunkin’ order in hand – and walk out of the woods to a nearby home for help.

When police arrived at the home, the panicked driver said their car was underwater.

Officers located the vehicle, and it was towed from the scene.

Police said the driver requested to be taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and police filed a request for a suspension of their license.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy
Aberdeen officials have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run incident where a truck...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Aberdeen hit-and-run
Sioux Falls man arrested for Hamlin County assault
The mother of an infant who drowned in a bathtub has pled ‘not guilty’ to charges of...
Sioux Falls woman pleads not guilty for infant son’s death

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
Judge Chutkan denies Trump’s request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
Elijah Schipper is this week's "Someone You Should Know."
Someone You Should Know: South Dakota’s best bagger
Someone You Should Know: South Dakota’s best bagger
Someone You Should Know: South Dakota’s best bagger
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Actor Justin Collette — who plays the title role — joined Dakota News Now to talk about the...
‘Beetlejuice’ runs through Sunday at the Washington Pavilion