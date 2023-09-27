Avera Medical Minute
Garretson School District to receive three electric school buses

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Garretson School District is working towards a more eco-friendly future with the arrival of three new electric school buses on Friday.

The busses come from the Federal Government’s Clean School Bus Program, which provided $3.6 million to the Garretson School District and five other districts across the state to purchase the buses and install charging infrastructure.

The advantages of electric buses include lower fuel and maintenance costs, a quieter, more peaceful ride, advanced safety features, and zero tailpipe emissions.

The buses are set to be delivered on Friday morning at the Garretson Bus Garage.

The Hansen, DeSmet, and Lower Brule School Districts received funding for one electric bus, while the Viborg-Hurley and Sioux Valley School Districts will have two new buses.

