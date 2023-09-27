Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Ghostly dumbo octopus spotted during deep sea exploration

A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.
A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.(Ocean Exploration Trust / NOAA/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Just in time for the upcoming Halloween season, scientists off the coast of Hawaii had a ghostly encounter with a rare deep sea creature.

During the Ala ‘Aumoana Kai Uli expedition, researchers set out to gather data needed to address the local management and science needs of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

While on their venture, the researchers came across a dumbo octopus that reflected the light of the team’s technology to give it a ghost-like appearance.

The cephalopod was discovered hovering above a remotely operated vehicle owned by the Ocean Exploration Trust used on the expedition as the vehicle explored the ocean floor about 5,518 feet, or 920 fathoms, deep near the national monument.

The creature hovered directly in front of another ROV’s camera, giving researchers the perfect opportunity to capture images and video of it.

More information on the expedition funded by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy
Aberdeen officials have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run incident where a truck...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Aberdeen hit-and-run
Sioux Falls man arrested for Hamlin County assault
The mother of an infant who drowned in a bathtub has pled ‘not guilty’ to charges of...
Sioux Falls woman pleads not guilty for infant son’s death

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
SDDOT celebrates first concrete pavement constructed in 1923
SDDOT commemorates anniversary of first concrete pavement constructed in 1923
SDDOT commemorates anniversary of first concrete pavement constructed in 1923
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect suggested to psychologist that he wanted police to kill him