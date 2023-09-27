GoFundMe organized for Aberdeen hit and run victim

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the GoFundMe page, a child struck by a pickup in an Aberdeen hit-and-run had to celebrate his 14th birthday in the hospital over the weekend.

13-year-old Saw Sein was riding his bike home Friday night when a pickup driver ran a red light and struck him and one other child. The driver then fled, but the Aberdeen Police Department says they have arrested a person of interest.

Saw, however, suffered a concussion, a bruise on his brain and lost four teeth. On Saturday, Saw turned 14 and spent his birthday in the hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been organized on behalf of Saw with a goal to raise $10,000 toward medical costs and a new bike.

