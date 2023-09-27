Harrisburg hangs on in close girl’s soccer match against Sioux Falls Jefferson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg only scored one goal against Sioux Falls Jefferson, but that’s all the Tigers needed in a 1-0 victory.

The home match for Harrisburg featured it’s only goal in the 52nd minute, when a Hailee Christensen shot from well outside of the 18 yard box found the back of the net.

