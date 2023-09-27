How would a federal government shutdown affect South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The White House shared concerns Tuesday about how a federal shutdown would impact the military.

A state-by-state breakdown showed 3,300 South Dakota active duty service members would go without pay during a government shutdown. Those members would eventually receive back pay once the issue is resolved.

Businesses that contract with the government are watching for a potential shutdown. Aerostar President Jim Nelson has been through a shutdown before. Each contract is handled on a case-by-case basis.

“We really have to evaluate the particular contract structure on whether we’re able to continue with that program or not,” said Nelson

With the current contracts in place, he is hopeful.

“It is important to us that we are doing right by our team members, ensuring that they have continuity in employment, as well as doing what’s right for our customers,” said Nelson.

At Feeding South Dakota, staff receive updates from Washington.

“We do have federal employees in the state,” said Stacey Andernacht. “We know there are many individuals worried about what things are going to look like in the future.”

“Federal employees will receive a full paycheck next week, and their next paycheck would be a partial one about the middle of October, and if the shutdown continues, they will not receive a paycheck following that,” she said.

The 14,000 South Dakotans who receive WIC or the 70,000 people relying on SNAP could be affected.

“The SNAP benefits that are currently in place will be extended through October as normal, but the nutrition program WIC, which helps women and children is at risk of not being continued,” said Andernacht.

Feeding South Dakota also relies on federal funding.

“About 20 percent of the food that we received last year to help us with our programs came from federal dollars,” said Andernacht.

If you want to donate or you find yourself in need: “Check our website, give us a call or an email. We can help direct (you) to any of our programs that could help (you) find food. Also reaching out to the Helpline Center — 211 is a great resource for food availability within our communities.”

