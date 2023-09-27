Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Kansas man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground

McPherson police arrested a man who was target practicing with a bow and arrow when he said the arrow went onto a school playground, striking a child. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A first-grade student is recovering after being struck by a stray arrow while on the playground at Roosevelt Elementary School, authorities said.

McPherson Schools Superintendent Dr. Shiloh Vincent said a man was target practicing with a bow and arrow when the arrow went wide, striking the 7-year-old child in the arm.

The arrow came from about a half-block away.

“It’s such a bizarre thing to have to try to communicate. Kids were playing on the playground and got hit by an arrow,” Vincent said.

According to Vincent, the student was rushed to the nurse’s office, emergency crews were called and all students were moved into the building.

It was quickly determined there was no active threat to students or the school.

“Today was a prime example of how extremely quickly things can change and why we just have to be very deliberate in how we’re behaving and making sure that we’re keeping all students at the forefront and making sure they’re safe,” said Vincent.

The McPherson Emergency Medical Services and Fire Department responded, provided medical assistance, and transported the student to a medical center. The child was then taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The child is expected to make a full recovery.

Vincent said the man contacted authorities and took full responsibility for the incident.

Police arrested the man and booked him into the McPherson County Jail for aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment. His bond is set at $12,500.

“The McPherson Police Department reminds McPherson City residents, that it is unlawful to operate an air rifle, bow and arrow, slingshot, or BB gun, within the city, except within the confines of a building or structure from which the projectiles cannot escape,” the police department shared.

The school district’s crisis team will be at the school on Tuesday and Wednesday to provide counseling to students in need of support.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman robbed at Sioux Falls casino
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident
Aberdeen officials have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run incident where a truck...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Aberdeen hit-and-run
Pactola Reservoir in Black Hills National Forest.
Matters of the State: Black eye for Black Hills?; ‘Freedom’ isn’t free

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in...
Capitol rioter who trained for a ‘firefight’ with paintball gets over four years in prison
Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the...
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86
According to police in Missouri, a Family Dollar employee is in critical condition after being...
Family Dollar employee shot by co-worker after getting into argument at store, police say
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as Senate unveils bipartisan bill to avoid a government shutdown