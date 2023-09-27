Missouri Valley conference play begins for South Dakota, South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both South Dakota and South Dakota State had this past weekend off, getting rested and getting back to 100 percent in some cases. But now the real meat and potatoes of the season begins this weekend, as the two South Dakota schools face off against the two North Dakota schools.

South Dakota State had plenty to be happy about with their 70-7 win over Drake up in Minneapolis, but head coach Jimmy Rogers said after the game that there were still some things they needed to work on before facing off against North Dakota.

Speaking of the Fighting Hawks, they’ve given the Jackrabbits some fits over the last couple of years. Last year, North Dakota put up their season highs for points and total yards against the Jacks, and had the upper-hand for a while after getting out to a 21-7 lead.

Rogers said this North Dakota squad isn’t just tough competition in the Missouri Valley, but they could be tough for anyone in the FCS to face.

“I think they’re a difficult match-up for everybody in the country. They’re just a good football team, they’re well coached. Their guys play hard, and they have relentless effort in all phases. Special teams included. That’s what I think makes them really competitive and one of the harder teams for us,” Rogers said.

North Dakota is 2-1 on the season, their only loss so far coming a couple of weeks ago on the road against Boise State. Tommy Schuster has been running the offense for the Fighting Hawks, he’s completed about 70 percent of his passes so far this year and thrown for five touchdowns.

Meanwhile for the South Dakota Coyotes, it’s been a solid start to the year after winning home games over St. Thomas and Lamar, coming off a loss on the road against Missouri.

However they have a tall order in front of them headed up north to Fargo, as they take on second-ranked North Dakota State. Playing in Fargo the last few trips has proven to be tough for the Coyotes, as they’ve given up at least 300 rushing yards in their last three trips there. In fact the last time South Dakota won in Fargo came in 2015 in an upset win.

Head coach Bob Nielson said they’ll need to limit those opportunities for big rushing plays if they want to stick with the Bison.

“They’ve always had the ability to utilize their quarterbacks as runners, and I think now, they’ve built a nice compliment to that with them throwing the football,” Nielson said.

North Dakota State has been perfect on the season so far, they’re last win came at home over Central Arkansas. Cam Miller has been having another efficient season in the pocket for the Bison. He’s thrown for four touchdowns with a completion rate of over 80 percent, while also adding 158 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.