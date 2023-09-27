More Morning Fog

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some fog rolling back into the region this morning. The fog will burn out of here by late morning and we’ll see decreasing cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 70s across the region today. We may crack 80 in south central South Dakota this afternoon.

We’ll see some warmer temperatures move into the region for the end of the week and the weekend. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with plenty of sunshine. By Friday, we’ll start to bring in a slight chances for a few showers, especially up north. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s around most of the region.

Over the weekend, we’ll see a slight chance for a few showers Saturday in the eastern parts of the area and then again on Sunday. Rain amounts won’t add up to very much. Highs this weekend will be in the low 80s for most of the region. We’ll cool off a little heading into next week with highs dropping into the low to mid 70s. We could see some 60s for highs by the end of next week!

