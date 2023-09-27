The Premiere Playhouse presents ‘The Little Mermaid’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Premiere Playhouse kicks off its 21st season on Thursday with “The Little Mermaid” at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater, running Sept. 28 through Oct. 8.

Managing Artistic Director Oliver Mayes, Stage Director Patrick Simonsen, and actor Madison Gerhart joined Dakota News Now to share more about the production.

Tickets can be purchased through the Washington Pavilion box office or online here.

