SDDOT commemorates anniversary of first concrete pavement constructed in 1923

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first concrete highway constructed by the South Dakota Department of Transportation was built near the South Dakota Penitentiary in Sioux Falls between October and December 1923.

One hundred years later, two portions of the original pavement are still in service, with one portion serving as a driveway to a church and the other segment serving mainly as a parking area for penitentiary employees.

“They did a good job on it, it has shown its age but once again, it is still in service. They did a good job mixing their concrete and pouring the concrete, there has been very little maintenance done to it. You can see over the 100-year life,” said the Executive Director of the American Concrete Pavement Association South Dakota branch, Jason Reaves.

In the greenspace between North Drive is a plaque commemorating the milestone that was dedicated by the American Society of Civil Engineers in 1990.

