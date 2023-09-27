Avera Medical Minute
Sioux City home heavily damaged after fire Wednesday

File image
File image(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City home has been red-tagged after an early morning fire on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says at about 4:10 a.m. firefighters responded to 1500 W. Willis Street for a fully involved fire at a single-story home.

Officials say 20 fire personnel were called to the scene and the home ended up sustaining heavy smoke and fire damage. This damage caused the building to be red-tagged.

According to SCFR, all the people inside the home were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants at this time.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this fire or any other fire, please contact Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6377 or at fireprevention@sioux-city.org.

