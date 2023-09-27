Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man arrested for Hamlin County assault

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fight at a cabin on Lake Poinsett left one person injured and a Sioux Falls man behind bars.

Around 4:41 p.m. on Tuesday, the Watertown Regional Dispatch Center received a call of an assault.

While en-route to the scene, the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office learned that an altercation had occurred and an injured person was inside the cabin. The Lake Norden Ambulance was then dispatched to the scene as well.

A 61-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested for felony aggravated assault and the injured person was transported to a local hospital.

The Sioux Falls man is being held at the Codington County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond. The incident is being investigated by the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

