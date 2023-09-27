Avera Medical Minute
‘Sound the Alarm’ event to take place during fire prevention week

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brandon Fey of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue previewed the upcoming fire prevention week in October and highlighted a program that Sioux Falls offers to increase fire safety.

A smoke alarm program is available to all Sioux Falls residents. The program began in 2005 when several thousand smoke alarms were purchased for residents to obtain for free. Since 2013, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has installed smoke alarms in over 7,000 homes throughout Sioux Falls because of this program.

On October 10 and 12, 2023, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will conduct a Sound the Alarm event during Fire Prevention Week. SFFR aims to prevent loss of life by ensuring residents have up-to-date smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. SFFR invites individuals and families within city limits to request alarms and installation free of charge. In addition to smoke alarms, bed shakers are available for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“Every second counts when a fire breaks out, and smoke alarms are our best line of defense against loss of life and property,” says Fire Inspector Brandon Fey.

Requests can be made by calling the Helpline Center at 211, after which SFFR will contact callers to schedule an installation time on October 10 or 12, or at callers’ availability.

Fey also urges residents to check and replace alarms that have been in service for more than ten years. “Over time, they get coated with household dust and debris, which can cause an alarm malfunction at the time of a fire,” Fey explains.

SFFR and other City employees will install the alarms provided in partnership with the American Red Cross.

