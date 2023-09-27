Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Fame annual induction concert is Saturday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will recognize several bands and individuals who have had an impact on music in the state at their 14th annual induction ceremony on Sept. 30.

Board of Directors President Michael Cornette and Jeff Harkness, one of the 2023 inductees, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to discuss more details about the event.

The ceremony will take place at The Alliance at 1600 W Russell Street in Sioux Falls. The day will begin with an autograph session at 3 p.m., then the induction ceremony will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. with featured performances from various inductees.

General admission tickets are $35 and VIP Tables are $800. Suites can also be purchased for $3,000. Those tickets can be found here.

The 2023 inductees include:

  • Bands: KORY and the FIREFLIES, Hot Rod Chevy Kevy, Crank, Starchild, Free Flite, Geoffrey BC
  • Lifetime Achievement: Jimmy Goings
  • Spirit of the Music: Randall Zwart, Terry French, Gordon Bird
  • Promoter: Terry Taylor
  • DJ: Jeff Harkness on the B102.7
  • Music Stores: Lindner Music
  • Radio Station: KAUR (Augustana)
  • Special Recognition: Tempest Magazine

A Battle of the Bands will also take place the night before the ceremony.

