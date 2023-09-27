Avera Medical Minute
Summit Carbon Solutions taking new approach for CO2 pipeline

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission denied the application for Summit Carbon Solutions’ CO2 pipeline earlier this month.

Since then, the company has come forward with plans to resubmit its construction permit to build a carbon sequestration pipeline.

Summit’s application denial was marked by landowners as a day of victory, but many landowners say they still feel uneasy about the future.

This will be Summit Carbon Solutions’ main goal as they work to build relationships within communities in South Dakota moving forward.

They announced plans at last night’s Brown County Commission meeting to resubmit its construction permit to build a carbon pipeline to the South.

“Now, as we no longer have an application within the South Dakota PUC, we have the ability to move this route and to work with these counties to find a path that works for everyone,” said Sabrina Zenor with Summit Carbon Solutions.

However, some landowners say they are hesitant to come to the table.

“Now they have new faces and all of that, but it’s the same song just a little bit different dance. When you break someone’s trust, you don’t just get that back,” said Jared Bossly, Brown County resident.

However, Summit says it will be dedicated to this new approach in planning the pipeline and building trust.

“We have a team that has moved up to South Dakota, and they are making Aberdeen and Sioux Falls their homes, and they are there committed to turning over a new leaf, and we’re confident that we will be able to work with these counties,” Zenor said.

At the end of the day, landowners say this will be crucial in reaching the best solution.

“If they have to come through, get them in the rights spots. Don’t just force your way through on people who don’t want it too close to populated places like feedlots and cow lots and things like that,” said Bossly.

This is the driver behind both Summit Carbon Solutions and landowners urging people to get involved.

“Stay aware and keep following up in any county out there.”

As part of the process, Zenor wants to encourage landowners and anyone interested in the subject to come to the table and have a discussion with Summit as they move forward with planning their new CO2 pipeline application.

