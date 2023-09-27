Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Top seeds hang mid-season wins in prep volleyball

The top seeds in South Dakota high school volleyball are hitting their mid-season strides, picking up wins home and away.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top seeds in South Dakota high school volleyball are hitting their mid-season strides, picking up wins home and away. Click the video player above to view Tuesday night highlights from the following matches:

- “AA” #1 Harrisburg @ Sioux Falls Roosevelt

- Huron @ “AA” #3 Sioux Falls Washington

- “A” #1 Sioux Falls Christian @ Western Christian, IA

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman robbed at Sioux Falls casino
Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
Aberdeen officials have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run incident where a truck...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Aberdeen hit-and-run
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy

Latest News

Harrisburg only scored one goal against Sioux Falls Jefferson, but that’s all the Tigers needed...
Harrisburg hangs on in close girl’s soccer match against Sioux Falls Jefferson
Harrisburg only scored one goal against Sioux Falls Jefferson, but that’s all the Tigers needed...
Harrisburg hangs on in close girl’s soccer match against Sioux Falls Jefferson
The top seeds in South Dakota high school volleyball are hitting their mid-season strides,...
Top seeds hang mid-season wins in prep volleyball
South Dakota and South Dakota State square off against the North Dakota schools in Missouri...
Missouri Valley conference play begins for South Dakota, South Dakota State