Top seeds hang mid-season wins in prep volleyball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top seeds in South Dakota high school volleyball are hitting their mid-season strides, picking up wins home and away. Click the video player above to view Tuesday night highlights from the following matches:

- “AA” #1 Harrisburg @ Sioux Falls Roosevelt

- Huron @ “AA” #3 Sioux Falls Washington

- “A” #1 Sioux Falls Christian @ Western Christian, IA

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.