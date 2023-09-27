Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Yankton man sentenced to 85 years in prison for 2022 shooting death

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Wednesday that Trevor Wayne Harrison of Yankton was sentenced Monday to 85 years in prison, with 20 years suspended, after he earlier pled guilty to one count of First Degree Manslaughter.

According to Attorney General Jackley, Harrison was indicted in the 2022 shooting death of his former girlfriend at Yankton home. He later pled guilty to the one charge.

Harrison also will have to pay restitution.

“This sentence brings resolution to a violent crime and perhaps some comfort to the victim’s family,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I want to thank all of the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who worked to bring justice in this case.”

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and Yankton Police Department were involved in the investigation.

Prosecution of the case was handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy
Aberdeen officials have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run incident where a truck...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Aberdeen hit-and-run
The mother of an infant who drowned in a bathtub has pled ‘not guilty’ to charges of...
Sioux Falls woman pleads not guilty for infant son’s death
Woman robbed at Sioux Falls casino

Latest News

‘Sound the Alarm’ event to take place during fire prevention week
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Sioux Falls man arrested for Hamlin County assault
Kory and the Fireflies and Randall Zwarte are among those named inductees by the South Dakota...
South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Fame annual induction concert is Saturday