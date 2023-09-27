Yankton man sentenced to 85 years in prison for 2022 shooting death

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Wednesday that Trevor Wayne Harrison of Yankton was sentenced Monday to 85 years in prison, with 20 years suspended, after he earlier pled guilty to one count of First Degree Manslaughter.

According to Attorney General Jackley, Harrison was indicted in the 2022 shooting death of his former girlfriend at Yankton home. He later pled guilty to the one charge.

Harrison also will have to pay restitution.

“This sentence brings resolution to a violent crime and perhaps some comfort to the victim’s family,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I want to thank all of the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who worked to bring justice in this case.”

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and Yankton Police Department were involved in the investigation.

Prosecution of the case was handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office.

