100-year-old Holocaust survivor to speak in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In just a few weeks, a 100-year-old man will travel to Sioux Falls with a message of not letting history repeat itself.

He has survived the unimaginable; a genocide that claimed six million lives of people just like him and he’s hoping his words will prevent anything like that from ever happening again.

His name is Joseph Alexander and he has a century of life under his belt. Some of those years were spent deprived of freedom, dignity, and nearly his very life.

“This is a very special opportunity for us all to hear this story, to personally hear the story of survival,” said Rabbit Mendel Alperowitz of the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota. “Somebody who survived the worst time in our history, the worst time in our memory.”

Rabbi Alperowitz convinced Alexander to come to South Dakota and speak about his six years of living in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. All told Alexander found himself in 12 different camps, including Dachau and Auschwitz, infamous places of evil and suffering.

“The best way for us to prevent such atrocities from ever happening again and the best way for us to honor the memory of those six million who were killed is to know what happened and to resolve to live more ethical and moral lives,” Rabbi Alperowitz said.

Alexander became separated from his family and never saw them again. But he survived and for the last eight decades has made it his mission to speak to whomever will listen. He describes what happened during the darkest times of the second world war, and how he was somehow able to survive, giving a voice to genocide for the millions who died.

“We need to remember there’s not many opportunities left where we can meet somebody who survived the concentration camps, somebody who survived Auschwitz, there’s not many opportunities left for us,” Rabbi Alperowitz expressed.

The event is organized by the Chabad Jewish Center in partnership with the University of South Dakota. Alexander will be at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on October 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

