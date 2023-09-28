11th Key to the City game looks to be unlike any previous match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend is a big one for college football in Sioux Falls, as Augustana and USF fight for the Key to the City. The 11th meeting between the two has been one-sided at times as Sioux Falls has the series lead at eight games to two.

But a new coaching staff at USF brings a new look, as the Cougars have tried to find their identity four weeks into the season, winning two games and losing two.

Meanwhile only a couple blocks south from campus, the Vikings are on a different path winning all four of their games so far this year. While it’s hard to tell what could happen Saturday, both head coaches are confident their teams are prepared.

“You know, I think these guys have been eager to learn. We’ve progressively gotten better each week. We’ve got to tackle better, we’ve got to block better, we’ve got to throw it and catch it better. All of that good stuff. But as far as the kids’ attitude, and their ability to take what we’re trying to put down, and do the best they can with it, I’ve been really pleased with their attitude,” USF Head Coach Jim Glogowski said.

“Every week, I think that’s part of the journey is figuring out what did we do well, how can we accentuate that. What didn’t we do well, how do we get better at that. That game in particular [against Minnesota State University-Moorhead], our kids showed some grit again. We came up with a big stop, we got a score when we needed, and we were able to keep the ball on offense and close out the game in victory formation,” Augustana Head Coach Jerry Olszewski said.

