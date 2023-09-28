Avera Medical Minute
Augustana Hockey ready to help build sport in Sioux Falls

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Augustana University announced it was adding a Division I Men’s Hockey program, it was a dream come true for many hockey fans in the city. And now, the Vikings will be taking the ice for the first time in a little over a week.

Fifteen practices into their inaugural season, the Augustana Vikings still have a ways to go before their Men’s Hockey program fully takes root in Division I competition.

But with players coming from all over the country to be a part of something new, head coach Garrett Raboin said they’re taking those experiences and building on them.

“Everyone has got a clean slate. It’s a fresh start for everyone. I think they’re all excited about it. When you have excitement like that, it goes a long way with your group,” Raboin said.

The coaches and players aren’t the only ones excited to finally hit the ice when they play Wisconsin. The Vikings open their home schedule on October 14th, to what’s been a growing buzz of excitement from many in Sioux Falls.

“We’ve got to get through Wisconsin first, and then once we get to that week of Bowling Green, I think it’s going to be nothing but butterflies in our stomachs, excitement and buzz around campus. I think we’re all excited and ready to get after it,” Fifth-year Forward Ryan Naumovski said. “I’ve heard great things, especially about the USHL team. They always pack their rink. We go to the restaurants right now, and we just hear from random people, ‘We got season tickets on the glass. Hopefully you notice me when you’re out there.’ It’s cool to see, I’ve never been a part of it like that.”

“The community has been great, they’ve been behind us every step of the way. You can even see it through the youth teams. All the kids, they’re starting to recognize us. You can definitely tell the sport is growing here in Sioux Falls,” Freshman Defenseman Jeff Hutchinson said.

Raboin said he’s known Sioux Falls as a growing hockey community for some time now. But he says with their program getting underway, and the efforts by many to grow the sport, hockey could soon be a sporting cornerstone for the city.

“Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Now they’ll have the first and only Division I Men’s Hockey program in the state. They have a destination with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL. The Sioux Falls Power are now nationally known and respected. It’s a great place. I keep going to it, hockey is happening here and it’s happening in a big way,” Raboin said.

Augustana is on the road to start their season, but it won’t be long until folks in Sioux Falls can catch the Vikings. They have their inaugural home game on October 14th against Bowling Green. That’s at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, and they’ll finally move into their new home, Midco Arena, on January 26th against Ferris State.

