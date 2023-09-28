Behind the scenes of the Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is taking over the airwaves of a number of Sioux Falls radio stations on Thursday and Friday.

This event raises funds through the Sanford Health Foundation to support pediatric cancer patients, who receive care at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls, and their families. The stations participating are KKRC 97.3, KIKN 99.1 and 100.5, KXRB 100.1, B 102.7, and HOT 104.7.

Take a look behind-the-scenes of the radiothon as we speak to organizers at the kickoff of the event.

