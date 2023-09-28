Avera Medical Minute
City of Sioux Falls planning to pursue agreement with new transit provider in 2024

The ongoing bus driver shortage was the main talking point at Monday’s Public Transit Advisory...
A Request for Proposal (RFP) process began in July to solicit proposals from qualified, experienced, and innovative firms interested in partnering with the city to overhaul the public transit system.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced on Thursday that it plans to pursue an agreement with transit provider Via after the city’s current contract with First Transit/Transdev expires at the end of the year.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) process began in July to solicit proposals from qualified, experienced, and innovative firms interested in partnering with the city to overhaul the public transit system. Via was ranked highest by the selection committee.

“The staff, drivers, and leaders at First Transit/Transdev have been committed to our community the last two decades, and we cannot thank them enough for the safe and reliable access they have provided for all residents,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “Through the RFP process, we gained confidence in Via and their ability to bring innovation to transit, particularly through technology. We believe they will help reimagine transit in our community that will serve our city’s current needs while planning for the future.”

“We share Sioux Falls’ vision for a public transit system that is flexible, convenient, and inclusive,” said Alex Lavoie, chief operating officer at Via. “And we are excited by the opportunity to use Via’s transit design, technology, and operational solutions to help realize this future.”

Details of the agreement with Via have yet to be negotiated and major changes to the current transit system are not expected immediately in 2024. More information is expected to be provided at a City Council Informational Meeting in November.

