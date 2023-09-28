Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon supporting kids and families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A two-day effort to raise funds to support children fighting cancer is underway.

The 15th annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon supports pediatric cancer patients who receive care at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Throughout Thursday and Friday, patients will be on various radio stations sharing their stories of battling a horrible disease.

Last year’s campaign helped raise over $300,000.

“It’s just crazy to listen to these kids, they will talk about their entire cancer journey and it’s incredibly hard,” said Bethany Olson with the Sanford Health Foundation. “And the thing that they remember most is this four dollar meal voucher that they got from the social worker and they said, ‘Go grab a meal and it is all from these donations.’”

You can still contribute by texting “CASTLE” to 51555 or by calling 605-328-5750 to make a pledge.

