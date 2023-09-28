Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg Boys Golf seeking state title repeat

The Tigers have placed in the top three as a team in every event they’ve been in this year, winning nine of 13 tournaments.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s only about five days until the start of the State “AA” Boys Golf Tournament, taking place over at the Brandon Golf Course next week. While it’s usually a meet where upsets can always be found and anything can happen, it’s going to be tough to not think that the Harrisburg Boys can pull off the repeat team title. That’s because of how they’ve been on another level all season long.

At this point in the season, team practices for the Harrisburg Boys Golf team are more about cleaning up any mental errors from previous meets than they are working on mechanics.

“Focus on your short game, that’s where you’re going to score. And a little bit of course management, making sure we’re making the right decisions out there, and giving ourselves the best opportunities we can,” Harrisburg Head Coach Darin Dahle said.

And it’s hard not to think they’ll repeat as team champions. The Tigers have placed in the top three as a team in every event they’ve been in this year, winning nine of 13 tournaments.

That kind of dominance is rare for any team, especially with how large some of their wins have been this year.

Still, upperclassmen on the team know the job isn’t done yet.

“We’ve won a lot of events. We still have to win the big one, so that’s the goal. We’ve definitely had a very successful season so far,” Harrisburg senior Will Parsons said.

“Obviously, the job’s not finished yet. But if we can to back to back, it’d be the ideal scenario to have as a senior,” Harrisburg senior Parker Schultz said.

But that doesn’t mean they’re not high on their chances, knowing that on their best days, they’re hard to beat.

“It’s pretty awesome to have such a well-built team. Just being able to know that if you have a bad round, you’ve got five other guys that will back you up, that can back you up, and everyone will be able to go low,” Schultz said.

“I just think we all love to win, and I think that from a young age, we’ve all been playing so much. I mean, I’ve grown up playing with every single one of these guys on the team. It’s just kind of crazy that we all go to Harrisburg,” Parsons said.

All that’s left to do is compete in the state meet, and “finish the job.”

“They’ve all got the drive to win. They’re working hard at it. Hopefully, their hard work pays off and we’ll see what happens,” Dahle said.

