Kenzee Schafer’s mural revealed for celebration of agriculture

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Wessington Springs graduate’s work was unveiled on Monday at the high school.

Kenzee Schafer, who is known for her artwork and time involved with FFA, designed a mural for the inaugural Celebration of Agriculture event.

Schafer’s art is on two 30-foot parallel walls within the high school and features images from the history and success of the high school’s FFA chapter as well as what future success might look like years from now.

“I was very happy with what our FFA Chapter did there and I’m glad to be able to showcase it,” Schafer explained. “I’ve done murals for a few places now. I’m young, so I’m just starting out as an artist, but I’m glad to be able to give back to the high school I graduated from.”

