September 27th Plays of the Week.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Vermillion’s Johnny Fleming had the quick reaction times against Sioux Falls Christian, tipping the ball up on this shot and making the save to keep the Tangiers and Chargers level.

Avon’s Paxton Bierema got into a pickle and scrambled out of the pocket, but found help when Aziah Meyer nabs this pass and finishes the 42 yard touchdown play.

It’s hard to get the ball over the net when Harrisburg’s Bergen Stiff is on the other side, as she sends a spike back down to earth in the Tigers’ win over Sioux Falls Washington.

Ashby Johnston already had one goal for the Coyotes against St. Thomas, when a cross leads to a header as Johnston nets her brace against the Tommies.

And our top spot this week goes to Augustana’s Isaiah Huber, fielding this kickoff return, and then parting the sea to find green grass. The 86 yard return helping the Vikings win over Minnesota State Moorhead.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.