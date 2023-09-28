Sioux Falls dance coach accused of soliciting a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges after allegedly requesting and sending illicit photos to a minor.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Kevin Thongvanh sent images of himself via Snapchat to a 15-year-old girl.

The alleged incidents began as early as September 2020 and spanned three years. The court documents reveal the incidents began while he was an instructor at Champion Legacy Dance Academy where the victim was a participant.

Thongvanh has been charged with ten counts of soliciting a minor.

The court documents can be viewed below.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.