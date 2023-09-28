Avera Medical Minute
Siouxpercon takes over the Sioux Falls Convention Center this weekend

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, an annual convention bringing together celebrity guests, artists, vendors, cosplay, and all things pop culture will return to the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Jayson Weihs with Siouxpercon joined Dakota News Now on Thursday to discuss what you need to know before the weekend kicks off.

Event times, ticket information, and more can be found at Siouxpercon.com.

