Sunny and Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region today. It’s going to be warmer, too, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s in the north to the low 80s the farther south you go. It will be a little breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph for some of us.

By Friday, we’ll start to bring in a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. The thunderstorm threat will mainly be in the eastern parts of the area where a couple of severe storms could be possible. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s around most of the region.

Over the weekend, we’ll see a slight chance for a few showers Saturday in the eastern parts of the area and then again on Sunday. Rain amounts won’t add up to very much. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 80s for most of the region. We’ll cool off a little heading into next week with highs dropping into the low to mid 70s. We could see some 60s for highs by the end of next week!

