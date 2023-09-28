‘We Care, Pink Hair’ raising money for Avera Cancer Institute

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may see many with pink hair extensions throughout October, and it’s all part of a good cause.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, “We Care, Pink Hair” is back to raise funds for patients and families battling cancer.

Local salons across the state are offering pink hair extensions for a recommended donation of $10 with all money going to the Avera Cancer Institute.

“It’s just to bring awareness too, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so we really enjoy doing lots of things like this to promote this so the women out there can be supported and have support groups that they can be a part of,” said Avera Nurse Michelle Strout.

Avera On-Site We Care Pink Hair locations

· Avera Prairie Center – Main Atrium, near the fireplace Thursday, Sept. 29 - 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Oh My Cupcakes will also be selling cupcakes from their Cupcake Trailer in the ACI parking lot during the event on 9/29. Proceeds from each cupcake sold will support the Avera Cancer Institute

· Avera Specialty Hospital – Our Daily Bread, near the fireplace Wednesday, Oct. 4th - 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Oh My Cupcakes will also be selling cupcakes from their Cupcake Trailer in the Specialty Hospital parking lot during the event on 10/4. Proceeds from each cupcake sold will support the Avera Cancer Institute

· Avera McKennan Hospital – Former General Store Thursday, Oct. 5th – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls Salons

· Chameleon Hair Design Oct. 2 – 31 Appointment preferred 4705 E 26th Street Call: 605-371-0854

· Stewart School Oct. 2 – 31 Appointment preferred 604 N West Avenue Call: 605-336-2775

· i Capelli Salon Oct. 2 – 30 1706 S. Western Avenue Call: 605-271-1011

· Love That Look Oct. 2 – 28 Appointment Only 1304 E Cedar St. Brandon, SD Call: 605-366-8984

ABERDEEN

Avera St. Luke’s On-Site We Care Pink Hair locations

· Avera Cancer Center West Lobby Thursday, Oct. 5th - 8:30-10 am

· Avera Pink Out – Avera Cancer Center West Lobby Wednesday, Oct. 18 - 11:30-1:30

ASL will be hosting a Pink Out which will include Pickled Pig Food Truck and Pickle Contest.

Aberdeen Salons

· Revive Day Spa October 2 – October 28 301 South Main St. Call 605-725– 4242

Appointment Only

· H.I.P Salon October 2 – October 28 420 North Main St. Call 605-380-2934

Appointment Only

· Tres Chic October 2 – October 28 816 6th Ave SE #3 Call 605-229-4005

Appointment Only

PIERRE

· Helmsley Center Boutique Thursday, Sept. 28th 10am – 1pm

· Beck Motors Oct. 2nd, 11am – 1pm 1905 N Garfield Ave. Angel from Angel’s Salon Lunch will be served

· Kris’ Glam Closet Sat., Oct. 7, 9am - 4pm 308 S Pierre St. No appointments. Walk-ins preferred.

Pierre Salons

· A Cut N Style Sept. 29 – Oct. 28 207 E Missouri Ave, Ste 2A Call 605-224-1651 By appointment only

· Creative Hair Designs Sept. 28 – Oct. 31 105 E Capitol Ave. Call 605-945-1012 Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome

YANKTON

Avera Sacred Heart On-Site We Care Pink Hair locations

· Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Tuesday, Oct. 10th - 10am-12:30pm

· Avera Sister James Tuesday, Oct. 3rd - 10am-12:30pm

Yankton Salons

· Essence Salon October 1 – October 29 1101 Broadway 103C Call 605-661-6714 Appointment Only

· Cutting Crew October 1 – October 29 409 Cedar St. Call 605-664-4400 Appointment Only

· Legacy Studio October 2 – October 31 217 W 3rd St. Call 605-665-2619 Appointment Only

· Style n File October 2 – October 31 222 Capital St. Call 605-260-8635 Appointment Only

MITCHELL

· Hollywood Style October 2 – October 28 2100 Highland Way, Ste. C Call 605-990-4247 Walk-ins or Appointment

· Leigh Marie Salon October 2 – October 31 113 2nd St. SE DeSmet, SD 57231 Call 507-399-3124 Appointment only

MARSHALL

· The Escape Spa October 2 – October 28 301 S. 2nd St. Call 507-401-3335 Appointment preferred (walk-ins accepted with wait)

