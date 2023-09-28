Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Zebra mussels found in Big Sioux River, Roy Lake

Two adult zebra mussels were found in Enemy Swim Lake during the month of July.
Two adult zebra mussels were found in Enemy Swim Lake during the month of July.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks announced that zebra mussels were found in the Big Sioux River just a week after the aquatic invasive species was found in Roy Lake as well.

“While conducting river otter surveys on the Big Sioux River, GFP staff found zebra mussels at two locations,” said Fisheries Program Manager Jake Davis. “The zebra mussels were detected roughly five miles south of Watertown, and downstream of the connected zebra mussel positive waterbody of Lake Kampeska.”

GFP stated that the Big Sioux River from Lake Kampeska to the Missouri River is now considered infested and signs will be placed around the area to encourage decontamination for boaters.

Last week, GFP confirmed zebra mussels were found in Roy Lake as well after responding to a property owner who found the mussels while removing their dock.

These will now be added to the long list of waterbodies in South Dakota infested with zebra mussels. These include, the Pactola Reservoir, Enemy Swim Lake, Blue Dog Lake, Lake Cochrane, Lake Kampeska, Lake Sharpe, Lake Francis Case, Lewis and Clark Lake, parts of the Missouri River, McCook Lake, South Rush Lake, Lake Yankton, Clear Lake, Lake Mitchell, Pickerel Lake and Dahme Quarry.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man arrested for Hamlin County assault
Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Robert Yellowbird is a wanted parole absconder and has a warrant for Escape 2nd out of...
Update: wanted parole absconder arrested in Rapid City
GoFundMe organized for Aberdeen hit-and-run victim

Latest News

FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay...
The USFL and the XFL are planning to merge
Heinz has released a "new" sauce for Taylor Swift.
Heinz creates ‘new’ sauce for Taylor Swift