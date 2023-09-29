Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 28th

Hockey, Volleyball, Soccer and Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for both Augustana Hockey and the Stampede. Harrisburg edged Jefferson in a volleyball thriller and SF Christian and Dell Rapids both won in Class A. SDSU and USD lost their Summit League home openers in volleyball and both were victorious in women’s soccer.

And Jim Glogowski and Coach O talk about Saturday’s rivalry game at The Bob between USF and Augustana in college football.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Yellowbird is a wanted parole absconder and has a warrant for Escape 2nd out of...
Update: wanted parole absconder arrested in Rapid City
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls man arrested for Hamlin County assault
Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident
A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges after allegedly requesting and sending illicit photos...
Sioux Falls dance coach accused of soliciting a minor

Latest News

Augustana hockey team excited to play first game in school history
Augustana hockey team anxious to get first season underway
USF and Augie coaches know what a big deal Saturday's game is in college football
Even USF’s new coach knows what a big deal Saturday’s rivalry game with Augustana is in college football
Stampede return plenty of experience to this year's team
Stampede bring back plenty of experience for 25th anniversary season
SDSU and USD win home soccer games Thursday in Summit League
Jacks and Coyotes pitch shutouts in home Summit League soccer wins
Harrisburg, SF Christian and Dell Rapids victorious in HS Volleyball Thursday
Harrisburg, SFC and Dell Rapids get wins Thursday in HS Volleyball