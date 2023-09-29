Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Astronomers say building block of life present on Jupiter’s icy moon

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about...
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about 415 million miles from Earth.(NASA, ESA, and A. Simon (GSFC) via AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A building block of life may exist inside one of Jupiter’s icy moons called Europa.

Europa is one of several ocean worlds in our solar system where scientists believe life could exist.

In findings published earlier this month, two independent teams of astronomers used the James Webb space telescope to observe the frozen surface of Europa.

Their analysis revealed an abundance of carbon dioxide in one specific region.

While Europa may contain twice as much ocean water as Earth, scientists have long questioned whether Europa’s ocean contains carbon and other chemicals necessary for life.

Now, they’re planning two future missions to take a closer look at whether the icy ocean world has the potential to support life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges after allegedly requesting and sending illicit photos...
Sioux Falls dance coach accused of soliciting a minor
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Robert Yellowbird is a wanted parole absconder and has a warrant for Escape 2nd out of...
Update: wanted parole absconder arrested in Rapid City
Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing...
$20K worth of left shoes stolen from vintage clothing shop, officials say
Most of the people hanging around the sidewalks in front of an apartment complex on Summit...
Residents near former Lucky Lady Casino concerned about safety

Latest News

A biographer from the Carlisle Indian School takes us through the journey of student Frank...
Indian schools remembered on Orange Shirt Day
FILE - Baltimore Archbishop William Lori speaks with reporters before an Ash Wednesday Mass in...
Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy before new law on abuse lawsuits takes effect
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line