Augustana hockey team anxious to get first season underway

Vikings home opener is October 14th
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As hockey season gets underway the Scheels IcePlex is busier than ever before. Along with the Stampede and youth programs, there’s new club in town....Augustana’s Division One Hockey team!

Augie has been practicing at the IcePlex for the last three weeks and will stay there until their new on-campus Midco Arena is completed. This first team is a mix of freshmen and transfers from across the country, and they’ve had some time to get to know each other and process the excitement of building a program.

Like their namesakes, these Vikings are about to set sail on a voyage into the unknown, but they are confident that the journey will take them to a destination of success.

Augie Hockey Coach Garrett Raboin says, “We don’t know what lies ahead. We’re kind of walking into the unknown but, as long as we stick together and work every day, who knows what can happen. And we kind of control that, that’s in our hands.”

Ryan Naumovski, Augie Senior says, ”It’s been amazing! Coach Raboin really has us gluing as a team, building a culture, and then we’re going to create a legacy that we won’t even know for years down the road.”

The Vikings play their debut next Saturday and Sunday at the University of Wisconsin. Their first ever home opener will be Saturday, October 14th against Bowling Green in the Premier Center.

They’ll play five games there before opening Midco Arena January 26th against Ferris State.

