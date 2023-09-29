Avera extends partnership with Feeding SD for mobile pantry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Health is doubling down on addressing hunger, especially in rural areas of South Dakota.

The health organization extended its partnership with Feeding South Dakota for another three years, allowing a mobile food pantry to continue to reach the most remote areas of the state that are often considered food deserts.

Leaders with Avera said when it comes to people’s long-term health, food, or lack thereof, can cause health issues.

“A lot of our small towns have lost their grocery stores or there’s limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables, so this mobile food pantry, especially for people on a limited or low income, offers them great options,” Avera VP of public relations, Lindsey Meyers, said.

Feeding South Dakota’s mobile food pantry serves communities across the state, large and small. The non-profit said this partnership allows them to continue to address food insecurity in the state.

