Body found in North Sioux City

Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North Sioux City, South Dakota.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

North Sioux Police Chief Richard Headid says the body was discovered and reported to police a little before 5:30 a.m. According to Headid, the body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane.

Police say the individual, who has not been identified, was somewhere between the ages of 48 and 49. As of Friday morning, police do not think the person’s death is suspicious and believe it was caused by some kind of “medical incident.”

Headid says they are investigating the death because the body was found unattended.

