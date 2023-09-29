Boys & Girls Club celebrates expansion of teen program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire is expanding its teen program. The organization recently transitioned its free middle and high school services to its main site at the Empower Campus.

The decision comes as part of their goal to maximize their impact and reach a larger number of teens.

”We have much more space, we have specific space where we can do unique programming. If it’s Tae Kwon Do or Culinary Classes. Our food service is here as well and we feed the kids every day, so it’s a great opportunity for us because the food service is right here we don’t have to transport it somewhere else,” said Stacy Jones with the Boys & Girls Club.

You can learn more information about programs with the Boys & Girls Club at BGCSiouxEmpire.org.

