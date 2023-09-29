Chance for Showers, Thunderstorms

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning and are moving to the northeast. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather in the eastern parts of the area and most of this threat will take place this morning. The main threats will be for some isolated large hail and damaging wind gusts. These storms will gradually clear throughout this morning and into the afternoon. Highs will warm up into the 80s over much of the region.

Over the weekend, we’ll see a slight chance for a few showers Saturday in the eastern parts of the area and then again on Sunday. Rain amounts won’t add up to very much. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 80s for most of the region.

Highs will be in the mid 80s through the beginning of next week. More widespread rain will return next Tuesday into early Wednesday.

